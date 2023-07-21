This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen, we welcomed Chef and Owner Will Burgess from The Food Shack to make us a taco trio dish. This recipe takes 15 minutes and serves four people.

Ginger Beef Taco Ingredients:

  • Ground beef
  • Seasoning blend
  • Hoisin sauce
  • Lime juice
  • Onions
  • Mayo
  • Garlic chili
  • Pickled pineapple
  • Mango & Fresno peppers

Tuna Taco Ingredients:

  • Tuna
  • Blackened seasoning
  • Avocado aioli
  • Sesame slaw
  • Wontons
  • Pickled tropical salsa
  • Cilantro
  • Chili crunch

Kalua Pork Taco Ingredients:

  • Pork butt
  • Seasoning blend
  • House BBQ sauce
  • House coleslaw,
  • Grilled pineapple

Instructions:

  1. Brown ground beef, add caramelized onions, and assemble taco.
  2. Sear tuna and assemble taco.
  3. Slow-smoke pork shoulder, shred and mix in BBQ sauce and assemble taco.

