This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen, we welcomed Chef and Owner Will Burgess from The Food Shack to make us a taco trio dish. This recipe takes 15 minutes and serves four people.
Ginger Beef Taco Ingredients:
- Ground beef
- Seasoning blend
- Hoisin sauce
- Lime juice
- Onions
- Mayo
- Garlic chili
- Pickled pineapple
- Mango & Fresno peppers
Tuna Taco Ingredients:
- Tuna
- Blackened seasoning
- Avocado aioli
- Sesame slaw
- Wontons
- Pickled tropical salsa
- Cilantro
- Chili crunch
Kalua Pork Taco Ingredients:
- Pork butt
- Seasoning blend
- House BBQ sauce
- House coleslaw,
- Grilled pineapple
Instructions:
- Brown ground beef, add caramelized onions, and assemble taco.
- Sear tuna and assemble taco.
- Slow-smoke pork shoulder, shred and mix in BBQ sauce and assemble taco.
