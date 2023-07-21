This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen, we welcomed Chef and Owner Will Burgess from The Food Shack to make us a taco trio dish. This recipe takes 15 minutes and serves four people.

Ginger Beef Taco Ingredients:

Ground beef

Seasoning blend

Hoisin sauce

Lime juice

Onions

Mayo

Garlic chili

Pickled pineapple

Mango & Fresno peppers

Tuna Taco Ingredients:

Tuna

Blackened seasoning

Avocado aioli

Sesame slaw

Wontons

Pickled tropical salsa

Cilantro

Chili crunch

Kalua Pork Taco Ingredients:

Pork butt

Seasoning blend

House BBQ sauce

House coleslaw,

Grilled pineapple

Instructions:

Brown ground beef, add caramelized onions, and assemble taco. Sear tuna and assemble taco. Slow-smoke pork shoulder, shred and mix in BBQ sauce and assemble taco.