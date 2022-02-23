Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the kitchen this morning making Szechuan Eggplant. This recipe takes about 25 minutes and serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 2 Eggplants, medium size, skinned, medium dice
- 1 cup Tofu, medium dice
- 3 Tablespoons Sesame Oil
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Ginger, minced
- 2 Scallions, minced
- 2 Tablespoons Crushed Chilis
- 1 cup Ketchup
- 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons Fish Sauce
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Optional Ingredients (amounts all as needed):
- Chopped Peanuts
- Chopped Mint
- Dry Chili Flakes
- Sesame Seeds
- Lime Wedge
Directions:
- In a preheated 450 degree oven, place eggplant and tofu on a lightly greased baking tray.
- Season with salt and bake until soft, approximately 15-18 minutes.
- In a sauce pot over medium heat add sesame oil, garlic, ginger and scallion. Sauté quickly and then add ketchup, chilis, ketchup, soy, vinegar, fish sauce and a pinch of salt.
- Toss eggplant and tofu with sauce (note: you do not need to add all of the sauce, just enough to coat everything) Top with crushed peanuts, tofu, sesame seeds, mint and fresh lime (if so desired)
