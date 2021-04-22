In the Kitchen: Sweethott pizza

This morning we are joined by the owner of Francesco’s Pizzeria, Frankie Schiavone, making their Sweethott pizza.

They are also showcasing other pizzas including General Tso’s pizza, Very Veggie Vegan pizza and Nacho Chicken pizza.

On Sunday 5/2 from 1:00-4:00pm, Francesco’s Pizzeria is giving away a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza with the presentation of you Covid vaccine card.

Ingredients:
  • Pepperoni
  • Sweet Sausage
  • Jalapēno
  • Caramelized onions
  • Mike’s Honey

