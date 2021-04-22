In the Kitchen: Sweethott pizza

This morning we are joined by the owner of Francesco’s Pizzeria, Frankie Schiavone, making their Sweethott pizza.
They are also showcasing other pizzas including General Tso’s pizza, Very Veggie Vegan pizza and Nacho Chicken pizza.
On Sunday 5/2 from 1:00-4:00pm, Francesco’s Pizzeria is giving away a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza with the presentation of you Covid vaccine card.
Ingredients:
- Pepperoni
- Sweet Sausage
- Jalapēno
- Caramelized onions
- Mike’s Honey
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.