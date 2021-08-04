In the Kitchen: Sweet & Sour Shrimp

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning, to make the following recipe:
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Recipe Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
1.5# Shrimp, 21-25, peeled, deveined
1ea. Eggplant, small size, medium dice
1ea. Sweet Potato, peeled, medium dice
1ea. Red Pepper, medium dice
2ea. Plum Tomatoes, diced
1/2 ea. Pineapple, medium dice
1 piece Ginger, minced
3ea. Scallions, minced
3ea. Garlic Cloves, minced
1cup Ketchup
1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
1/4 cup Honey
1/4 cup Soy Sauce
1/4 cup Pineapple Juice
1ea. Lime, juiced
1pinch Kosher Salt
1 pinch Sesame Seeds
1 bunch Cilantro Chopped
1cup Rice, cooked
1 Tablespoon Oil
Directions:
Mix ketchup, vinegar, honey, soy, pineapple juice, lime and salt.
In a saute pan add oil and sauté ginger, garlic, scallion and pepper. Add sweet potato and cook
until soft. Add eggplant and cook until done (add more oil if needed). Remove and reserve.
Saute shrimp until done. Add sauce and veggies back. Serve over rice and top with cilantro
and sesame seeds.
