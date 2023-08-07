In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making Sweet Potato Wedges with Tzatziki Sauce. This recipe takes about 30 minutes to make and serves 4 to 6 people.

Ingredients:

  • 1lb Sweet Potatoes, cut into wedges, roasted until done.
  • 1 cup Greek Yogurt
  • 1 small bunch Dil, chopped
  • 1 Cucumber, peeled, seeds removed, small dice
  • 1 Lemon, juiced
  • 1 clove Garlic, minced
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. Cut sweet potatoes into wedges and roast at 475 degrees until done.
  2. Combine yogurt, dill, cucumber, lemon, garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil.
  3. Serve chilled with warm sweet potato wedges. Enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.