In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making Sweet Potato Wedges with Tzatziki Sauce. This recipe takes about 30 minutes to make and serves 4 to 6 people.
Ingredients:
- 1lb Sweet Potatoes, cut into wedges, roasted until done.
- 1 cup Greek Yogurt
- 1 small bunch Dil, chopped
- 1 Cucumber, peeled, seeds removed, small dice
- 1 Lemon, juiced
- 1 clove Garlic, minced
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 1 teaspoon Olive Oil
Directions:
- Cut sweet potatoes into wedges and roast at 475 degrees until done.
- Combine yogurt, dill, cucumber, lemon, garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil.
- Serve chilled with warm sweet potato wedges. Enjoy!
