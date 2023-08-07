In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making Sweet Potato Wedges with Tzatziki Sauce. This recipe takes about 30 minutes to make and serves 4 to 6 people.

Ingredients:

1lb Sweet Potatoes, cut into wedges, roasted until done.

1 cup Greek Yogurt

1 small bunch Dil, chopped

1 Cucumber, peeled, seeds removed, small dice

1 Lemon, juiced

1 clove Garlic, minced

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

1 teaspoon Olive Oil

Directions:

Cut sweet potatoes into wedges and roast at 475 degrees until done. Combine yogurt, dill, cucumber, lemon, garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil. Serve chilled with warm sweet potato wedges. Enjoy!