In the Kitchen: Sweet Potato Ratatouille with Crispy Fried Egg

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is in the kitchen this morning making Sweet Potato Ratatouille with Crispy Fried Egg.
Ingredients:
- 2 – 4 Eggs
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 2 Medium Sweet Potato, diced and roasted
- 1 Eggplant, diced
- 1/2 Red Pepper, medium dice
- 1/2 Yellow Pepper, medium dice
- 1/2 Red Onion, diced
- 10 Cherry Tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup Tomato Puree
- 1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar
- 4 Garlic Cloves, sliced
- 1 small bunch Parsley, chopped
- 1 small bunch Basil, chopped
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- Micro Greens, optional as needed
- Additional Olive Oil, optional as needed
Directions:
- In a medium saute pan add oil and sauce pepper, onion and garlic.
- Once soft and translucent, add eggplant and tomatoes.
- Simmer until cooked.
- Add tomato puree, vinegar, salt and pepper.
- Simmer for 3 – 5 minutes on low heat.
- Add pre-roasted sweet potatoes and herbs.
- Place on plate, top with fried egg, additional olive oil and micro greens.
