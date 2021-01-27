In the Kitchen: Sweet Potato Ratatouille with Crispy Fried Egg

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is in the kitchen this morning making Sweet Potato Ratatouille with Crispy Fried Egg.

Ingredients:
  • 2 – 4 Eggs
  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil
  • 2 Medium Sweet Potato, diced and roasted
  • 1 Eggplant, diced
  • 1/2 Red Pepper, medium dice
  • 1/2 Yellow Pepper, medium dice
  • 1/2 Red Onion, diced
  • 10 Cherry Tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup Tomato Puree
  • 1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 4 Garlic Cloves, sliced
  • 1 small bunch Parsley, chopped
  • 1 small bunch Basil, chopped
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
  • Micro Greens, optional as needed
  • Additional Olive Oil, optional as needed
Directions:
  1. In a medium saute pan add oil and sauce pepper, onion and garlic.
  2. Once soft and translucent, add eggplant and tomatoes.
  3. Simmer until cooked.
  4. Add tomato puree, vinegar, salt and pepper.
  5. Simmer for 3 – 5 minutes on low heat.
  6. Add pre-roasted sweet potatoes and herbs.
  7. Place on plate, top with fried egg, additional olive oil and micro greens.

