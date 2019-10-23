In the Kitchen: Sweet Potato Gnocchi Shrimp Carbonara

In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Mike Fleury from Thames Waterside making Sweet Potato Gnocchi Shrimp Carbonara.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz sweet potato gnocchi
- 5 oz 31/40 peeled and deveined tail off shrimp
- 3 oz green peas
- 3 strips bacon diced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 oz Parmesan cheese
- Black pepper to taste
Directions:
- Bring pot of water to a boil and add gnocchi
- Preheat saute pan and add bacon to pan and cook bacon down. Once bacon browned add peas and shrimp.
- Once shrimp is most of way cooked add cream and stir in. Once shrimp is cooked add Parmesan cheese and crushed black pepper.
- Strain gnocchi and add to sauce. Stir to combine then plate.
