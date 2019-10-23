In the Kitchen: Sweet Potato Gnocchi Shrimp Carbonara

In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Mike Fleury from Thames Waterside making Sweet Potato Gnocchi Shrimp Carbonara.

Ingredients:

8 oz sweet potato gnocchi

5 oz 31/40 peeled and deveined tail off shrimp

3 oz green peas

3 strips bacon diced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 cup heavy cream

1 oz Parmesan cheese

Black pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring pot of water to a boil and add gnocchi Preheat saute pan and add bacon to pan and cook bacon down. Once bacon browned add peas and shrimp. Once shrimp is most of way cooked add cream and stir in. Once shrimp is cooked add Parmesan cheese and crushed black pepper. Strain gnocchi and add to sauce. Stir to combine then plate.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

