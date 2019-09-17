In the kitchen: Sweet Potato; Bacon Mac and Cheese

Eggplant Rollatini by Chef Pietro Scotti of Vieste On Thames

Eggplant Rollatini Serves 6

Preheat oven to 350

Ingredients

2 cups leeks,diced 3 cloves garlic, diced 1 Spanish Onion, diced 1 medium red pepper, diced 2 large eggplant for slicing and dicing (tip: how to have good slices and enough for stuffing ) 2 eggs for stuffing 2 eggs for egg wash mixture 1 cup of flour (set aside 2 tsp of the flour for eggwash) 1 cup Parmesan cheese 6 leaves of Basil 1/4 cup Parsley (set aside 1 TBS for egg wash) 1 cup Panko bread crumbs 2 cups mozzarella 3 cups marinara sauce 3 cups safflower oil for sautéing

Directions

First, in a large sauté pan add some oil and sauté over high heat the onions, leeks and peppers for 5-7 minutes. Then add the garlic and sauté for another five minutes. While those vegetables are sautéing in another pan you will sauté the chopped eggplant until soft. This is done separately because the eggplant takes on more oil.

After everything’s done sautéing mix together and drain using a colander letting the excess oil drip from the vegetables. Set aside to cool off.

Slice the eggplant about 1/8 of an inch thick. Flour both sides of the eggplant then dip into the egg wash that has chopped parsley and two teaspoons of flour mixed in. Fry on both sides for 1 and 1/2 minutes on each side then set aside on a paper towel covered sheet pan.

Add the eggs, basil, parsley, bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese to the drained vegetables and stirring with a spoon gently till incorporated. Set aside.

To build the rollatini, spread about two large soup spoonfuls of eggplant stuffing onto the fried eggplant and then roll from the smallest side to the largest side and put on a sheet pan Cover with hot tomato sauce then mozzarella cheese and bake for 5 to 10 minutes until cheese is melted. Serve immediately.