In the kitchen: Sweet Potato; Bacon Mac and Cheese

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Chef Nick Rabar joined us from Avenue N in Rumford.
Sweet Potato & Bacon Mac & Cheese Serves: 6 – 8 guests
Recipe Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients: 1/2 # Pasta, cooked in salted water 1.5 pints
Heavy Cream 1 cup
Whole Milk 2ea.
Medium Sized Sweet Potatoes, peeled, roasted, removed from skin
2 strips Applewood Bacon, cut small, cooked, save some fat
3/4 cup Assorted Cheeses (recommend cheddar, gouda, gruyere)
2 Tablespoons Butter, melted
3 – 4 slices Sourdough Bread, toasted
4 – 6 sprigs Thyme, removed from stem
2 Tablespoons Grated Parmesan
1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions: In a medium sized sauce pan over medium heat bring cream to a boil. Allow to simmer until thickened. Add in cheese, pureed roasted sweet potatoes and bacon. Adjust with milk and combine with pasta. In a food processor pulse bread into crumbs. Fold in butter, parmesan and thyme. Top mac and cheese and bake at 450 degrees until golden brown.
