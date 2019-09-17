In the kitchen: Sweet Potato; Bacon Mac and Cheese

Live Now /
Sweet Potato; Bacon Mac and Cheese

Nick Rabar_599387

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Chef Nick Rabar joined us from Avenue N in Rumford.

Sweet Potato & Bacon Mac & Cheese Serves: 6 – 8 guests

Recipe Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients: 1/2 # Pasta, cooked in salted water 1.5 pints

Heavy Cream 1 cup

Whole Milk 2ea.

Medium Sized Sweet Potatoes, peeled, roasted, removed from skin

2 strips Applewood Bacon, cut small, cooked, save some fat

3/4 cup Assorted Cheeses (recommend cheddar, gouda, gruyere)

2 Tablespoons Butter, melted

3 – 4 slices Sourdough Bread, toasted

4 – 6 sprigs Thyme, removed from stem

2 Tablespoons Grated Parmesan

1 pinch Kosher Salt

Directions: In a medium sized sauce pan over medium heat bring cream to a boil. Allow to simmer until thickened. Add in cheese, pureed roasted sweet potatoes and bacon. Adjust with milk and combine with pasta. In a food processor pulse bread into crumbs. Fold in butter, parmesan and thyme. Top mac and cheese and bake at 450 degrees until golden brown.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

