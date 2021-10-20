In the Kitchen: Sweet Potato and Bacon Au Gratin

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here this morning with another one of his dishes, Sweet Potato and Bacon Au Gratin. You can find Nick at his two locations, Avenue N in Rumford with The Pantry next door and Avenue N Providence on Hope Street. And coming soon, Honeybird Kitchen & Cocktails.

Ingredients:
  • 2 lbs Sweet Potatoes, chopped, boiled in salted water
  • 6oz. Applewood Bacon, cooked, course chopped
  • 1 bunch Leeks, chopped, sautéed, white part only, no green
  • 3 cups Heavy Cream
  • 1 cup Fontina Cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup Gruyere Cheese, shredded
  • 2 Tablespoons Parmesan, grated
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 teaspoon Thyme, no stems, rough chop
Directions:
  1. Bring cream to a boil then lower to a simmer.
  2. Add most cheese and mix until thick.
  3. Fold in potatoes, bacon, leeks.
  4. Place in a baking dish, top with remaining cheese.
  5. Bake at 475 degrees until cheese has browned.
  6. Top with chopped thyme.

