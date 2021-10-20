In the Kitchen: Sweet Potato and Bacon Au Gratin

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here this morning with another one of his dishes, Sweet Potato and Bacon Au Gratin. You can find Nick at his two locations, Avenue N in Rumford with The Pantry next door and Avenue N Providence on Hope Street. And coming soon, Honeybird Kitchen & Cocktails.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Sweet Potatoes, chopped, boiled in salted water
- 6oz. Applewood Bacon, cooked, course chopped
- 1 bunch Leeks, chopped, sautéed, white part only, no green
- 3 cups Heavy Cream
- 1 cup Fontina Cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup Gruyere Cheese, shredded
- 2 Tablespoons Parmesan, grated
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 teaspoon Thyme, no stems, rough chop
Directions:
- Bring cream to a boil then lower to a simmer.
- Add most cheese and mix until thick.
- Fold in potatoes, bacon, leeks.
- Place in a baking dish, top with remaining cheese.
- Bake at 475 degrees until cheese has browned.
- Top with chopped thyme.
