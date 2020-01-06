In the Kitchen: Sweet Italian Sausage

Sous Chef Tristan Dorce from Milk Money shows us how to make a house-made Italian sausage that is included in one of their newest dishes, the “Cassoulet”.

INGREDIENTS: (Please list exact quantities needed of ingredients)

1# Pork Butt

50g Fat back

2 Tbs Salt

1 tsp sugar

1 ¾ tsp Garlic

2 tsp Fennel Seeds

½ tsp black pepper

2 tsp Paprika

80ml Ice Water

25ml Red Wine Vinegar

Sausage Casing

STEPS:

1) Cube pork butt and fat back. If not already frozen, you will like to freeze meat for about 24hrs.

2) Then combine all dry ingredients and mix with pork.

3) With a meat grinder, you grind all of the pork, next you want to whip the ground pork in a mixer with the ice water and red wine vinegar.

4) We will next attach the piping attachments to the meat grinder and start filling the casing with the ground pork.

5) When the sausage is all piped, we can then twist them into single links or leave the sausage whole.

