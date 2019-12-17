In the Kitchen: Surf & Turf Pot Pie

Executive Chef and owner of “Thirsty Gull”, Joey Medeiros, shows us how to make “Surf & Turk Pot Pie”.
Ingredients:
Sheet of Puff Pastry
Thin cut Sirloin Steak
Celery
Onion
Carrots
Peas
Heavy Cream
Butter
Lobster
Shrimp
Scallops
Corn
Kosher salt
Coarse black pepper
Garlic powder
IPA
Dry mustard
Cooking Instructions:
Heat a non stick pan to medium/high heat
Add 2 tbsp butter
Sweat onions and celery
Add Shrimp, scallops, and lobster meat
Cook 6 minutes
Add peas and carrots
Add heavy Cream and spices let reduce
Set aside
Season and grill sirloin, let cool and slice think, add to pan of other ingredients
Bring to a summer add to casserole dish and top with Puff Pastry, place in 375 degree oven and bake for 12 minutes
Pull from oven and serve.
