In the Kitchen: Surf & Turf Pot Pie

Executive Chef and owner of “Thirsty Gull”, Joey Medeiros, shows us how to make “Surf & Turk Pot Pie”.

Ingredients:

Sheet of Puff Pastry

Thin cut Sirloin Steak

Celery

Onion

Carrots

Peas

Heavy Cream

Butter

Lobster

Shrimp

Scallops

Corn

Kosher salt

Coarse black pepper

Garlic powder

IPA

Dry mustard

Cooking Instructions:

Heat a non stick pan to medium/high heat

Add 2 tbsp butter

Sweat onions and celery

Add Shrimp, scallops, and lobster meat

Cook 6 minutes

Add peas and carrots

Add heavy Cream and spices let reduce

Set aside

Season and grill sirloin, let cool and slice think, add to pan of other ingredients

Bring to a summer add to casserole dish and top with Puff Pastry, place in 375 degree oven and bake for 12 minutes

Pull from oven and serve.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

