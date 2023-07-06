In the kitchen today we have Chef Paul Boucher from Squantum Association making Surf & Turf a La Mama.
Ingredients for Main Entrée:
- 8oz Prime Beef Filet
- 2 Colossal Shrimp – peeled and deveined
- 1 One pound Maine lobster- poached, chilled and shell removed.
- 3 Cloves garlic finely minced
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp white wine
- ½ Tsp lobster base
- 4-6 Tbsp chilled butter- cubed
- ¼ Fresh squeezed lemon- juice
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Ingredients for Potatoes:
- 3 Medium Yukon gold potatoes washed quartered.
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 4 Tbsp butter
- 1 Sprig of rosemary, thyme, sage.
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Ingredients for Asparagus:
- 1 Bunch of fresh asparagus – trimmed.
- Olive oil
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Cooking instructions:
- Let the beef filet warm up for 15 minutes or so at room temperature, this will reduce cooking time and help to yield a truly delicious beef filet.
- In a small stock pot, place quartered potatoes covered with water and boil until fork tender. Strain and set aside.
- While potatoes are boiling, in a small saucepan, heat together cream, butter and herbs – do not boil. Discard herbs when done.
- Mash the potatoes and then slowly add the milk mixture, whip potatoes until creamy and smooth.
- Toss asparagus in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet into the 375-degree oven and cook just until fork tender.
- Generously season your Filet with salt and pepper. Grill mark on both sides, turning filet one quarter turn before flipping to achieve the perfect diamond pattern. Place steak on oven safe pan and put in 375-degree oven to achieve desired done-ness.
- While steak is finishing in the oven, in a sauté heat olive oil and add your shrimp, once you have turned the shrimp, add the garlic, and cook for 30 seconds; do not let the garlic burn. Deglaze the pan with your white wine. Add your lobster meat and lobster base, you are just letting the lobster meat heat through. Reduce heat and slowly whisk in butter a few tablespoons at a time. You want the butter to incorporate in to make a delicate butter sauce. If you have your heat too high the butter will burn or liquify to melted butter. Once you have incorporated the butter, add the squeeze of lemon and salt and pepper to taste.
- Remove Steak from the oven and let rest.
- To plate, place mashed potato in the center of the plate, place steak on top. Arrange the shrimp and lobster on top of the steam and drizzle with butter sauce over steak and seafood. Top with asparagus and garnish.
