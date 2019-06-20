In the Kitchen: Supermelt Sliders

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Crave RI brought us Chef Aaron Picchi of The Rosendale making their Supermelt Sliders.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken
  • Eggs Flour 
  • Panko Bread Crumbs
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Garlic Powder
  • Parsley
  • Honey 
  • BBQ Sauce
  • Apple Wood Smoked Bacon
  • Ranch Dressing
  • Cheddar Cheese
  • Garlic Herb Butter
  • Slider Buns

Directions:

  1. Cook your bacon in the oven cooked to your liking
  2. Spread garlic herb butter on slider buns and toast on flatbread
  3. Standard Breading Procedure (seasoned flour, eggs, panko bread crumbs with parsley)
  4. Fry chicken in oil until golden brown
  5. Toss your chicken in the honey BBQ sauce and place it on your toasted sliders
  6. Add your bacon, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing
  7. Place in the oven to melt cheese about 2 minutes 
  8. Plate

