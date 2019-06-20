In the Kitchen: Supermelt Sliders

Crave RI brought us Chef Aaron Picchi of The Rosendale making their Supermelt Sliders.
Ingredients:
- Chicken
- Eggs Flour
- Panko Bread Crumbs
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic Powder
- Parsley
- Honey
- BBQ Sauce
- Apple Wood Smoked Bacon
- Ranch Dressing
- Cheddar Cheese
- Garlic Herb Butter
- Slider Buns
Directions:
- Cook your bacon in the oven cooked to your liking
- Spread garlic herb butter on slider buns and toast on flatbread
- Standard Breading Procedure (seasoned flour, eggs, panko bread crumbs with parsley)
- Fry chicken in oil until golden brown
- Toss your chicken in the honey BBQ sauce and place it on your toasted sliders
- Add your bacon, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing
- Place in the oven to melt cheese about 2 minutes
- Plate
