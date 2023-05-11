In the kitchen today, we welcome the Director of Restaurants for Ocean House, Scott Pinocci, making their Sunset View Cocktail.
The spring is a great time to go visit Ocean House. There is the opening of summer outlets open to the public including the Verandah, Bloom, Dalia, and Secret Garden. Also, they have a visiting Chef in Residence in May, Michelin starred Chef Shaun Hergatt.
Ingredients:
- ½ oz Lemon
- Splash Hibiscus
- 2oz Peach and Orange Blossom
- 1oz Orgeat
Directions:
- Shake and strain. Place in glass
- Add Hibiscus Float
- Garnish hibiscus flower
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.