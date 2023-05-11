In the kitchen today, we welcome the Director of Restaurants for Ocean House, Scott Pinocci, making their Sunset View Cocktail.

The spring is a great time to go visit Ocean House. There is the opening of summer outlets open to the public including the Verandah, Bloom, Dalia, and Secret Garden. Also, they have a visiting Chef in Residence in May, Michelin starred Chef Shaun Hergatt.

Ingredients:

  • ½ oz Lemon 
  • Splash Hibiscus 
  • 2oz Peach and Orange Blossom 
  • 1oz Orgeat 

Directions:

  1. Shake and strain.  Place in glass
  2. Add Hibiscus Float 
  3. Garnish hibiscus flower 

