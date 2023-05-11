In the kitchen today, we welcome the Director of Restaurants for Ocean House, Scott Pinocci, making their Sunset View Cocktail.

The spring is a great time to go visit Ocean House. There is the opening of summer outlets open to the public including the Verandah, Bloom, Dalia, and Secret Garden. Also, they have a visiting Chef in Residence in May, Michelin starred Chef Shaun Hergatt.

Ingredients:

½ oz Lemon

Splash Hibiscus

2oz Peach and Orange Blossom

1oz Orgeat

Directions:

Shake and strain. Place in glass Add Hibiscus Float Garnish hibiscus flower