In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Sarah Bleich from The Local making Sun Dried Tomato and Garlic Pasta.
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup sun-dried tomatoes, sliced
- 1/4 Cup roasted garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 large shallots, finely chopped
- 8 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 4T olive oil
- 4T butter plus 4T reserved
- 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 4 Cups heavy cream
- 2 Cups chicken stock
- 2 Cups milk
- 1T pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Add olive oil and 4T of butter to a pot and turn on medium heat. Add both types of garlic, pepper flakes, and shallots and cook until softened. Turn low add tomatoes, and cook another 4-5 minutes.
- Add the remaining 4T of butter and melt. Add flour to the pot and cook for 5 minutes or until the flour is cooked through. Add stock, milk, and cream and season with salt and pepper. Let simmer for 5-8 minutes until thickened.
- Cook pasta according to your liking, making sure to reserve some of the pasta water to thin out the sauce if needed and create a creamier texture. Garnish with parsley and fresh grated parmesan.
- Sauce can be reserved for up to two weeks in the fridge.
