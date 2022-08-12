This morning in the kitchen Jeanie Roland joined us from Ella’s Food & Drink in Westerly, Rhode Island.
Summer Tomato and Melon Salad with Ricotta and Herbs were on the menu.
Recipe:
Summer in a bowl, made from the bounty of your garden or local farmers’ market!
The dressing forms naturally from the juices of the macerated watermelon and tomatoes and is then heightened with
herbs.
MAKES 6 TO 8 SERVINGS
1. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and cut the large tomato
into small wedges.
~
Place the tomatoes and melon cubes in a large, shallow
ceramic bowl. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with
vinegar, cover, and let stand for 1 hour.
“
Drizzle the salad with oil and sprinkle with herbs. Dollop
tablespoons of ricotta on top of the salad and sprinkle
with orange zest. Serve immediately.
3 lbs ripe tomatoes (some cherry
tomatoes and 1 heirloom or
beefsteak)
1½ lbs watermelon, cut into large cubes
2 tsp Maldon sea salt
½ tsp cracked black peppercorns
3 tbsp raspberry vinegar
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup torn fresh herbs (such as mint,
marjoram, basil, and parsley)
1½ cups ricotta cheese
Grated orange zest
To purchase Chef Jeanie’s book, you can click here: https://chefjeanieroland.com/
