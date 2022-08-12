This morning in the kitchen Jeanie Roland joined us from Ella’s Food & Drink in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Summer Tomato and Melon Salad with Ricotta and Herbs were on the menu.

Recipe:



Summer in a bowl, made from the bounty of your garden or local farmers’ market!

The dressing forms naturally from the juices of the macerated watermelon and tomatoes and is then heightened with

herbs.

MAKES 6 TO 8 SERVINGS



1. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and cut the large tomato

into small wedges.

~

Place the tomatoes and melon cubes in a large, shallow

ceramic bowl. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with

vinegar, cover, and let stand for 1 hour.

“

Drizzle the salad with oil and sprinkle with herbs. Dollop

tablespoons of ricotta on top of the salad and sprinkle

with orange zest. Serve immediately.

3 lbs ripe tomatoes (some cherry

tomatoes and 1 heirloom or

beefsteak)

1½ lbs watermelon, cut into large cubes

2 tsp Maldon sea salt

½ tsp cracked black peppercorns

3 tbsp raspberry vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup torn fresh herbs (such as mint,

marjoram, basil, and parsley)

1½ cups ricotta cheese

Grated orange zest

To purchase Chef Jeanie’s book, you can click here: https://chefjeanieroland.com/