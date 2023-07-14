In the kitchen today, Chef Sarah Bleich from The Local will be making a Summer Salad with Grilled Shrimp and Warm Bacon Vinaigrette!

Ingredients:

WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE

  • 4-6 strips of bacon, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2T dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup warm bacon fat
  • 1T agave or honey

MARINATED SHRIMP

  • Shrimp
  • 1 lemon
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 sliced onion or shallot
  • Chives
  • Olive oil

Directions:

  1. In a sauté pan, add diced bacon and cook over medium heat until the bacon is cooked and crispy.  Separate the cooked bacon and the fat and reserve.
  2. In the same pan, add shallots and garlic with a splash of bacon fat and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.  
  3. To a mixing bowl, add the cooked shallot and garlic, dijon, and cider vinegar along with salt and pepper and whisk well to combine.
  4. Once mixed, stream in the bacon fat. If there isn’t enough bacon fat you may add olive oil to desired thickness. 
  5. Devain and remove shrimp shells leaving the tail intact if you desire.  
  6. To a bowl add the zest of one lemon, two cloves of garlic, sliced onion or shallot, chives and olive oil.  Add shrimp (marinate for one hour or overnight).
  7.  Serve the warm bacon vinaigrette (with extra diced bacon on top) and grilled shrimp on a fresh bed of salad. Enjoy!

