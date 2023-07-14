In the kitchen today, Chef Sarah Bleich from The Local will be making a Summer Salad with Grilled Shrimp and Warm Bacon Vinaigrette!
Ingredients:
WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE
- 4-6 strips of bacon, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 2T dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup warm bacon fat
- 1T agave or honey
MARINATED SHRIMP
- Shrimp
- 1 lemon
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 sliced onion or shallot
- Chives
- Olive oil
Directions:
- In a sauté pan, add diced bacon and cook over medium heat until the bacon is cooked and crispy. Separate the cooked bacon and the fat and reserve.
- In the same pan, add shallots and garlic with a splash of bacon fat and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- To a mixing bowl, add the cooked shallot and garlic, dijon, and cider vinegar along with salt and pepper and whisk well to combine.
- Once mixed, stream in the bacon fat. If there isn’t enough bacon fat you may add olive oil to desired thickness.
- Devain and remove shrimp shells leaving the tail intact if you desire.
- To a bowl add the zest of one lemon, two cloves of garlic, sliced onion or shallot, chives and olive oil. Add shrimp (marinate for one hour or overnight).
- Serve the warm bacon vinaigrette (with extra diced bacon on top) and grilled shrimp on a fresh bed of salad. Enjoy!
