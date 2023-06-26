In the kitchen today we have Chef Sarah Bleich from The Local making Summer Fried Green Tomato BLT.
Ingredients and Direction for Remoulade Sauce:
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 4T gherkins, fine diced
- 2T capers, drained and chopped
- 1t Dijon mustard
- Zest of two lemons
- 1T fresh parsley, chopped fine
- Combine and store for up to two weeks in an air tight container in the refrigerator
Ingredients and Direction for Fried Green Tomatoes:
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
- Couple dashes of hot sauce
- 1 cup fine corn meal
- 1t garlic powder
- 1t salt
- ½ t ground pepper
- 4 green tomatoes, sliced just over a ¼” thick
- Oil to fry
- Slice your tomatoes and pat dry
- In a bowl add your flour. In a second bowl add your beaten eggs and hot sauce. In a third bowl
your cornmeal, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
- Add your tomatoes to your flour, then from there your egg mixture, then your cornmeal. Set on
a rack or paper towel until all are breaded.
- Bring your oil up to 350 degrees. Once hot add tomatoes to your pan. Do not crowd your pan or
your tomatoes will become greasy and not crisp.
- Season with finishing salt to taste. Serve with the remoulade dipping sauce or add to a BLT!
