In the kitchen today we have Chef Sarah Bleich from The Local making Summer Fried Green Tomato BLT.

Ingredients and Direction for Remoulade Sauce:

  • 2 cups mayonnaise
  • 4T gherkins, fine diced
  • 2T capers, drained and chopped
  • 1t Dijon mustard
  • Zest of two lemons
  • 1T fresh parsley, chopped fine
  1. Combine and store for up to two weeks in an air tight container in the refrigerator

Ingredients and Direction for Fried Green Tomatoes:

  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • Couple dashes of hot sauce
  • 1 cup fine corn meal
  • 1t garlic powder
  • 1t salt
  • ½ t ground pepper
  • 4 green tomatoes, sliced just over a ¼” thick
  • Oil to fry
  1. Slice your tomatoes and pat dry
  2. In a bowl add your flour. In a second bowl add your beaten eggs and hot sauce. In a third bowl
    your cornmeal, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
  3. Add your tomatoes to your flour, then from there your egg mixture, then your cornmeal. Set on
    a rack or paper towel until all are breaded.
  4. Bring your oil up to 350 degrees. Once hot add tomatoes to your pan. Do not crowd your pan or
    your tomatoes will become greasy and not crisp.
  5. Season with finishing salt to taste. Serve with the remoulade dipping sauce or add to a BLT!

