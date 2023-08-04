In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Dan Delancey making Summer Corn and Ricotta Agnolotti with Lobster and Asparagus Tips.

Chef Dan Delancey oversees The Quarterdeck Restaurant in Falmouth Village, Bucatino Restaurant & Wine Bar in North Falmouth and The Pilot House Restaurant & Lounge in Sandwich.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.