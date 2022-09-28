Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to make the following recipe:

Sugar Pumpkin Tortellini w/ Brown Butter Cream



Recipe Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2 – 4



Ingredients:

1# Tortellini Pasta, cooked in salted water

1ea. Sugar Pumpkin, diced and roasted

1ea. Shallot, diced

2 cloves, Garlic, chopped

1 head Broccoli Rabe, chopped

1 cup White Beans, cooked

2oz. Butter

2 Tablespoons All Purpose Flour

1/2 cup Chicken Broth

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

2 Tablespoons Grated Parmesan

1 teaspoon Chopped Herbs

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Optional: As Needed – Seasoned Bread Crumbs

Directions:

In a small sauce pan add olive oil and sauce shallots, garlic and rabe. Saute until done,

remove. Add butter and cook until browned. Add flour and mix to form a thin roux. Add stock

and cream, reduce. Add parmesan and then fold in cooked pasta, pumpkin, white beans and

rabe. Add fresh herbs, top with bread crumbs and extra parmesan.

