Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to make the following recipe:
Sugar Pumpkin Tortellini w/ Brown Butter Cream
Recipe Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 2 – 4
Ingredients:
- 1# Tortellini Pasta, cooked in salted water
- 1ea. Sugar Pumpkin, diced and roasted
- 1ea. Shallot, diced
- 2 cloves, Garlic, chopped
- 1 head Broccoli Rabe, chopped
- 1 cup White Beans, cooked
- 2oz. Butter
- 2 Tablespoons All Purpose Flour
- 1/2 cup Chicken Broth
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
- 2 Tablespoons Grated Parmesan
- 1 teaspoon Chopped Herbs
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- Optional: As Needed – Seasoned Bread Crumbs
Directions:
In a small sauce pan add olive oil and sauce shallots, garlic and rabe. Saute until done,
remove. Add butter and cook until browned. Add flour and mix to form a thin roux. Add stock
and cream, reduce. Add parmesan and then fold in cooked pasta, pumpkin, white beans and
rabe. Add fresh herbs, top with bread crumbs and extra parmesan.
Click here to learn more about Avenue N American Kitchen.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.