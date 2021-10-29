In the Kitchen: Sugar Pumpkin Chicken Chili

In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a great fall dish, Sugar Pumpkin Chicken Chili.

Ingredients:
  • 1 Sugar Pumpkin, no skin, no seeds, cut small dice, cooked
  • 2 lbs Ground Chicken, seasoned with salt & pepper
  • 1 can Black Beans
  • 3 Poblano Peppers, roasted, small dice
  • 1 Sweet Onion, small dice
  • 4 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 can Tomato Puree
  • 2 Tablespoons Smoked Paprika
  • 2 Tablespoons Cumin
  • 2 Tablespoons Chili Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic Granules
  • 1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
  • 1/8 cup Chocolate Chips
  • 1 Chipotle Pepper, minced
  • As Needed Salt & Pepper
Directions:
  1. Saute chicken until done.
  2. Add onions and garlic and sauce until done.
  3. Add all other ingredients, simmer until done.

