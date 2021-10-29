In the Kitchen: Sugar Pumpkin Chicken Chili

In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a great fall dish, Sugar Pumpkin Chicken Chili.
Ingredients:
- 1 Sugar Pumpkin, no skin, no seeds, cut small dice, cooked
- 2 lbs Ground Chicken, seasoned with salt & pepper
- 1 can Black Beans
- 3 Poblano Peppers, roasted, small dice
- 1 Sweet Onion, small dice
- 4 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 can Tomato Puree
- 2 Tablespoons Smoked Paprika
- 2 Tablespoons Cumin
- 2 Tablespoons Chili Powder
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Granules
- 1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
- 2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
- 1/8 cup Chocolate Chips
- 1 Chipotle Pepper, minced
- As Needed Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Saute chicken until done.
- Add onions and garlic and sauce until done.
- Add all other ingredients, simmer until done.
