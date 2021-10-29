In the Kitchen: Sugar Pumpkin Chicken Chili

BOSTON (AP) — He was one of the most infamous criminals to ever be killed behind bars. And investigators narrowed in on suspects immediately after his slaying in a West Virginia prison.

Yet three years later, no one has been charged in the beating death of murderous Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger. Questions such as why the well-known FBI informant was put in the troubled lockup's general population alongside other New England gangsters — instead of more protective housing — remain unanswered.