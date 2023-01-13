In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and Owner of Parma Ristorante, David Ashworth, making Stuffed Veal Chop. This dish, also known as Imbotiti di Vitelo, is a veal chop stuffed with sautéed spinach, sun dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese, grilled and topped with an alla mama sauce, placed with a parmesan risotto.

Ingredients:

1lb veal chop

1 cup sautéed spinach

1/2 cup julienned sun dried tomatoes

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

Salt, pepper, granulated garlic

1 cup alla mama sauce

2 cups parmesan risotto

Directions:

Heat the grill or pan to med high heat. While pan is heating, cut a little pocket in the middle of veal chop and stuff with the cheese, sun dried tomatoes and spinach. Once it’s stuffed then put on the grill or in the pan cook each side for 5 minutes. Flip and repeat. Place the grilled veal chop over parmesan risotto an tops with the alla mama sauce.