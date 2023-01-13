In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and Owner of Parma Ristorante, David Ashworth, making Stuffed Veal Chop. This dish, also known as Imbotiti di Vitelo, is a veal chop stuffed with sautéed spinach, sun dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese, grilled and topped with an alla mama sauce, placed with a parmesan risotto.
Ingredients:
- 1lb veal chop
- 1 cup sautéed spinach
- 1/2 cup julienned sun dried tomatoes
- 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
- Salt, pepper, granulated garlic
- 1 cup alla mama sauce
- 2 cups parmesan risotto
Directions:
- Heat the grill or pan to med high heat.
- While pan is heating, cut a little pocket in the middle of veal chop and stuff with the cheese, sun dried tomatoes and spinach.
- Once it’s stuffed then put on the grill or in the pan cook each side for 5 minutes.
- Flip and repeat.
- Place the grilled veal chop over parmesan risotto an tops with the alla mama sauce.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.