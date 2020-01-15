Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Stuffed Swordfish Rolls

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Today we welcome Chef and Co-Owner, Marc Lacz from the Breahway Grill making their Stuffed Swordfish Rolls. They are swordfish rolls with a zesty Italian touch.

Ingredients:
  • 4 slices of fresh swordfish about 1/4 inch thick
  • 6 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp capers, rinsed, drained, and chopped
  • 10 leaves fresh basil chopped
  • 4 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • salt and pepper
Ingredients for the Tomato Sauce:
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic peeled and crushed
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 lb tomatoes peeled
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • salt and pepper
Directions:
  1. Cut the swordfish slices in half.
  2. Brush with olive oil and refrigerate until needed.
  3. Make tomato sauce by heating the oil in a medium heavy sauce pan. Add the garlic and cook until golden.
  4. Discard the garlic and add the onion.
  5. Cook over low heat until soft.
  6. Stir in the tomatoes and wine, season with salt and pepper cover and cook over moderate heat for 15 minutes.
  7. Pass thru a food mill or puree in a food processor.
  8. Season and keep warm while you prepare fish.
  9. Heat oven to 400 degrees
  10. In a small bowl combine 2 tbsp of olive oil with the garlic using breadcrumbs, capers, basil and lemon juice.
  11. Season with salt and pepper and mix to a paste.
  12. Lay the swordfish slices out flat on a board.
  13. Divide stuffing between the slices and spread it over the center of each.
  14. Roll the slices and secure with toothpicks.
  15. Heat the remaining oil in a pan add the swordfish rolls and brown them quickly over high heat, turning them once or twice.

  16. After 3-4 minutes place them in the tomato sauce and bake for 15 minutes basting occasionally and serve warm.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com