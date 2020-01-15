In the Kitchen: Stuffed Swordfish Rolls

Today we welcome Chef and Co-Owner, Marc Lacz from the Breahway Grill making their Stuffed Swordfish Rolls. They are swordfish rolls with a zesty Italian touch.
Ingredients:
- 4 slices of fresh swordfish about 1/4 inch thick
- 6 tbsp olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp capers, rinsed, drained, and chopped
- 10 leaves fresh basil chopped
- 4 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- salt and pepper
Ingredients for the Tomato Sauce:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 clove garlic peeled and crushed
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 lb tomatoes peeled
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- salt and pepper
Directions:
- Cut the swordfish slices in half.
- Brush with olive oil and refrigerate until needed.
- Make tomato sauce by heating the oil in a medium heavy sauce pan. Add the garlic and cook until golden.
- Discard the garlic and add the onion.
- Cook over low heat until soft.
- Stir in the tomatoes and wine, season with salt and pepper cover and cook over moderate heat for 15 minutes.
- Pass thru a food mill or puree in a food processor.
- Season and keep warm while you prepare fish.
- Heat oven to 400 degrees
- In a small bowl combine 2 tbsp of olive oil with the garlic using breadcrumbs, capers, basil and lemon juice.
- Season with salt and pepper and mix to a paste.
- Lay the swordfish slices out flat on a board.
- Divide stuffing between the slices and spread it over the center of each.
- Roll the slices and secure with toothpicks.
- Heat the remaining oil in a pan add the swordfish rolls and brown them quickly over high heat, turning them once or twice.
After 3-4 minutes place them in the tomato sauce and bake for 15 minutes basting occasionally and serve warm.
