In the Kitchen: Stuffed Strawberry and Blueberry French Toast

Chef James Quinn of The Hungry Monkey joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Stuffed Strawberry & Blueberry French Toast. It’s also our Rhody Deal of the Day!
Ingredients:
- Loaf of sweet bread
- Dozen eggs
- 1 bag Confectioners sugar
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 2 cups strawberries
- 2 cups blueberries
Instructions:
- Beat a dozen eggs, add 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon and 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract.
- Dip slices of sweet bread into the batter and cook on either a frying pan or grill for 5 minutes until golden on each side.
- Blend 8 ounces of cream cheese and a bag of confectioners sugar together for 5 minutes.
- Place stuffing on top of french toast slice, add strawberries and blueberries, followed by another french toast slice on top.
- Keep layering stuffing and french toast.
- Top with extra strawberries, blueberries, and a sprinkle of confectioners sugar.
