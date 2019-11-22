In the Kitchen: Stuffed Strawberry and Blueberry French Toast

Chef James Quinn of The Hungry Monkey joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Stuffed Strawberry & Blueberry French Toast. It’s also our Rhody Deal of the Day!

Ingredients:

Loaf of sweet bread

Dozen eggs

1 bag Confectioners sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

8 ounces cream cheese

2 cups strawberries

2 cups blueberries

Instructions:

Beat a dozen eggs, add 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon and 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract. Dip slices of sweet bread into the batter and cook on either a frying pan or grill for 5 minutes until golden on each side. Blend 8 ounces of cream cheese and a bag of confectioners sugar together for 5 minutes. Place stuffing on top of french toast slice, add strawberries and blueberries, followed by another french toast slice on top. Keep layering stuffing and french toast. Top with extra strawberries, blueberries, and a sprinkle of confectioners sugar.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

