In the Kitchen: Stuffed Scrod

Banquet Chef Mark Langevin of Chelo’s joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Stuffed Scrod.
Stuffed Scrod Ingredients:
- 1 8oz portion of fresh cod filet
- 1/2 oz white wine
- 1/2 oz lemon juice
- 1/2 oz lemon pepper
- 2 oz crushed ritz crackers
- 1 oz melted butter
Seafood Stuffing Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup crushed ritz crackers
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 1/4 cup chopped cooked shrimp
- 1/4 cup chopped crab meat
- 1/4 cup apple sauce
Instructions:
- Mix stuffing ingredients together.
- Stuff the fish with stuffing.
- Top the fish with white wine, lemon juice, lemon pepper, crushed cracker, melt butter.
- Cook in oven for 15 minutes.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.