In the Kitchen: Stuffed Scrod

Banquet Chef Mark Langevin of Chelo’s joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Stuffed Scrod.

Stuffed Scrod Ingredients:

1 8oz portion of fresh cod filet

1/2 oz white wine

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz lemon pepper

2 oz crushed ritz crackers

1 oz melted butter

Seafood Stuffing Ingredients:

1/2 cup crushed ritz crackers

1/4 cup melted butter

1/4 cup chopped cooked shrimp

1/4 cup chopped crab meat

1/4 cup apple sauce

Instructions:

Mix stuffing ingredients together. Stuff the fish with stuffing. Top the fish with white wine, lemon juice, lemon pepper, crushed cracker, melt butter. Cook in oven for 15 minutes.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

