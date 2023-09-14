In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef of Luigi’s Restaurant and Gourmet Express, Ralph Battista, making their Stuffed Calamari over Pasta. They will be entering this dish into the Calamari Cook Off at Gansett Fest this Saturday, September 16.

Ingredients:

Calamari Tubes

Ritz Cracker based seafood stuffing

Shrimp

Scallops

Crab

White wine

Butter

Seasoning

Directions:

The stuffed calamari is then baked until tender in marinara sauce with white wine, olive oil and seasonings until tender. The sauce is made by reducing the liquid in the roasting pan and adding more marinara. It is then served over fresh pasta.