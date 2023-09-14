In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef of Luigi’s Restaurant and Gourmet Express, Ralph Battista, making their Stuffed Calamari over Pasta. They will be entering this dish into the Calamari Cook Off at Gansett Fest this Saturday, September 16.
Ingredients:
- Calamari Tubes
- Ritz Cracker based seafood stuffing
- Shrimp
- Scallops
- Crab
- White wine
- Butter
- Seasoning
Directions:
- The stuffed calamari is then baked until tender in marinara sauce with white wine, olive oil and seasonings until tender.
- The sauce is made by reducing the liquid in the roasting pan and adding more marinara.
- It is then served over fresh pasta.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.