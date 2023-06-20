In the kitchen today we welcome, Pastry Chef Yves Andre from Gracie’s making Strawberry Cheesecake Brownies.
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Butter (melted, hot)
- 2.25 cup Sugar
- 1.25 cup Cocoa powder
- 1 tsp Baking powder
- 2 tsp Salt
- 1 TBSP Vanilla paste
- 4 Eggs (room temp)
- 1.5 cup All purpose flour
- 1 cup Strawberry preserves
Ingredients for Cream Cheese Filling:
- 8oz Cream cheese
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup Powdered Sugar
Directions:
- Melt butter, use microwave, use lid partly cracked in cake batter pops.
- Put dry ingredients directly into a mixing bowl, fit with a paddle. Can also be mixed by hand if the mixer is not available with a rubber spatula like our parents did when we were younger.
- Speed 1, add butter, add eggs, mix 30 seconds. Speed 2 for a brief moment to fully incorporate ingredients and scrape to double check that everything has been fully incorporated.
- Fill large piping bag with entire batter.
- Fill just above half way in sprayed mold.
- Fill piping bag with strawberry preserves and pipe a swirl in the center of each brownie.
- Fill a piping bag with cream cheese filling and mimic same swirl as preserves.
- Bake 350, 17 min rotate, 5-7 min, toothpick just clean and done.
