In the kitchen today we welcome, Pastry Chef Yves Andre from Gracie’s making Strawberry Cheesecake Brownies.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Cup Butter (melted, hot)
  • 2.25 cup Sugar
  • 1.25 cup Cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp Baking powder
  • 2 tsp Salt
  • 1 TBSP Vanilla paste
  • 4 Eggs (room temp)
  • 1.5 cup All purpose flour
  • 1 cup Strawberry preserves

Ingredients for Cream Cheese Filling:

  • 8oz Cream cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup Powdered Sugar

Directions:

  1. Melt butter, use microwave, use lid partly cracked in cake batter pops.
  2. Put dry ingredients directly into a mixing bowl, fit with a paddle. Can also be mixed by hand if the mixer is not available with a rubber spatula like our parents did when we were younger.
  3. Speed 1, add butter, add eggs, mix 30 seconds. Speed 2 for a brief moment to fully incorporate ingredients and scrape to double check that everything has been fully incorporated.
  4. Fill large piping bag with entire batter.
  5. Fill just above half way in sprayed mold.
  6. Fill piping bag with strawberry preserves and pipe a swirl in the center of each brownie.
  7. Fill a piping bag with cream cheese filling and mimic same swirl as preserves.
  8. Bake 350, 17 min rotate, 5-7 min, toothpick just clean and done.

