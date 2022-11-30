In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Steakhouse Mac & Cheese. This recipe should take about 30 minutes and serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb Pasta, cooked in salted water
- 1 Shallot, minced
- 1/4 stick Butter
- 3 Tablespoons All Purpose Flour
- 1 qt. Whole Milk
- 1/2 cup Gruyere Cheese
- 1/2 cup Parmesan
- 1/4 cup Blue Cheese
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 1/2 cup Bread Crumbs
- 1/4 cup Chopped Chives
Directions:
- Sauté shallot in butter.
- Add flour and mix.
- Add milk and bring to a boil.
- Add cheeses, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.
- Bake and top with bread crumbs and chives.
