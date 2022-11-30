In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Steakhouse Mac & Cheese. This recipe should take about 30 minutes and serves 4-6.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb Pasta, cooked in salted water
  • 1 Shallot, minced
  • 1/4 stick Butter
  • 3 Tablespoons All Purpose Flour
  • 1 qt. Whole Milk
  • 1/2 cup Gruyere Cheese
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan
  • 1/4 cup Blue Cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
  • 1/2 cup Bread Crumbs
  • 1/4 cup Chopped Chives

Directions:

  1. Sauté shallot in butter.
  2. Add flour and mix.
  3. Add milk and bring to a boil.
  4. Add cheeses, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.
  5. Bake and top with bread crumbs and chives.

