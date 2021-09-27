In the Kitchen: Steak with Maitre d’ Butter

Go Providence brought us Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Feu to show us how to make Steak with Maitre d’ Butter. Try it at home tonight.

Visit Pot au Feu for even more delicious dishes like this one!

Ingredients

MAKES ABOUT ½ CUP

2tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

½teaspoon fresh lemon juice

½teaspoon kosher salt

½cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

Step 1

Mix parsley, lemon juice, and salt into butter in a small bowl. Season with pepper. Place on parchment or waxed paper and roll up into a log. Chill until firm, 1 hour.

Step 2

Do Ahead: Butter can be made 2 days ahead. Keep chilled