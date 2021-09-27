In the Kitchen: Steak with Maitre d’ Butter

Go Providence brought us Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Feu to show us how to make Steak with Maitre d’ Butter. Try it at home tonight.
Visit Pot au Feu for even more delicious dishes like this one!
Ingredients
MAKES ABOUT ½ CUP
2tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
½teaspoon fresh lemon juice
½teaspoon kosher salt
½cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
Freshly ground black pepper
Preparation
Step 1
Mix parsley, lemon juice, and salt into butter in a small bowl. Season with pepper. Place on parchment or waxed paper and roll up into a log. Chill until firm, 1 hour.
Step 2
Do Ahead: Butter can be made 2 days ahead. Keep chilled
