In the Kitchen: Steak & Tomato Salad

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making their Steak and Tomato Salad. It is a marinated double thick sirloin steak topped with Gorgonzola butter and served with a summer tomato salad.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Gorgonzola Butter (butter and gorgonzola mixed)
- 1 sprig Rosemary, chopped
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- Salt & Pepper as needed
- 1 teaspoon Honey
- 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 tablespoon White Balsamic Vinegar
- 8 Dill Sprigs
- 8 Basil Leaves
- 8 thinly sliced Parsley Leaves
- 1 Sweet Onion
- Assorted Tomatoes
- 2 Sirloin Steaks, 18-20oz
Directions:
- Sliced and chop tomatoes into various sizes.
- Lightly dress with vinegar, oil, salt and pepper.
- Top with thinly sliced onion and herbs.
- Season steaks with rosemary, garlic, salt, pepper and olive oil.
- In a cast iron pan over medium – high heat sear steaks until well caramelized.
- Place in preheated oven to reach desired temperature.
- Slice Steak and serve with tomato salad and top steaks with Gorgonzola butter.
