In the Kitchen: Steak & Tomato Salad

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making their Steak and Tomato Salad. It is a marinated double thick sirloin steak topped with Gorgonzola butter and served with a summer tomato salad.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Gorgonzola Butter (butter and gorgonzola mixed)

1 sprig Rosemary, chopped

2 cloves Garlic, minced

Salt & Pepper as needed

1 teaspoon Honey

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 tablespoon White Balsamic Vinegar

8 Dill Sprigs

8 Basil Leaves

8 thinly sliced Parsley Leaves

1 Sweet Onion

Assorted Tomatoes

2 Sirloin Steaks, 18-20oz

Directions:

Sliced and chop tomatoes into various sizes. Lightly dress with vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Top with thinly sliced onion and herbs. Season steaks with rosemary, garlic, salt, pepper and olive oil. In a cast iron pan over medium – high heat sear steaks until well caramelized. Place in preheated oven to reach desired temperature. Slice Steak and serve with tomato salad and top steaks with Gorgonzola butter.

