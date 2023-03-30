In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Giulio Medizza from Bellini Providence making Steak Tartare.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound grass-fed beef tenderloin
- 1 pinch Maldon salt
- 1 pinch Colman’s dry mustard
- 2 tsp mayonnaise
- 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- 4 quail eggs
- 4 slices of toasted white bread
- Frise’ lettuce for garnish
- Shaved black or white truffle
Directions:
- Hand chop the beef tenderloin to a medium mince.
- Place the meat in a bowl, add the mayo, the olive oil, the mustard and the salt, folding each ingredient into the chopped beef one at a time.
- Place the mix into a 3 inch pastry ring mold.
- Separate the quail yolk, apply your finger in the middle of the chopped beef to create a small indentation, place the yolk in it.
- Shave fresh truffle over the steak and serve with white toast and frise’ leaves.
