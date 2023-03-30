In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Giulio Medizza from Bellini Providence making Steak Tartare.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound grass-fed beef tenderloin
  • 1 pinch Maldon salt
  • 1 pinch Colman’s dry mustard
  • 2 tsp mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 quail eggs
  • 4 slices of toasted white bread
  • Frise’ lettuce for garnish
  • Shaved black or white truffle

Directions:

  1. Hand chop the beef tenderloin to a medium mince.
  2. Place the meat in a bowl, add the mayo, the olive oil, the mustard and the salt, folding each ingredient into the chopped beef one at a time.
  3. Place the mix into a 3 inch pastry ring mold.
  4. Separate the quail yolk, apply your finger in the middle of the chopped beef to create a small indentation, place the yolk in it.
  5. Shave fresh truffle over the steak and serve with white toast and frise’ leaves.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.