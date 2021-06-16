In the Kitchen: Steak Tacos

In the kitchen today, we welcomed Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Ginger Scallion Steak Tacos with Wasabi Crema. This recipe will serve 4-6.

Ingredients:
  • 12 Soft Corn Tortilla Shells
  • 1 lb Shaved Steak
  • 1/2 cup Ginger, minced
  • 1/2 cup Scallion, minced
  • 1/2 cup Rice Vinegar
  • 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
  • 1 pinch Fish Sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon Hoisin Sauce
  • 1/4 cup Sour Cream
  • 1/8 cup Heavy Cream
  • 2 Tablespoons Wasabi Powder
  • 1 cup Red Cabbage, julienne
  • 2 Tablespoons Sesame Seeds, black and white mixed
  • As Needed Cilantro Leaves
Directions:
  1. Combine ginger, scallion, vinegar, soy, fish sauce, hoisin.
  2. Use half to mixture to marinate the steak.
  3. Combine sour cream, heavy cream and wasabi.
  4. Saute steak until done.
  5. Place chopped cabbage in tortilla, top with steaks, wasabi sour cream, sesame seeds, cilantro leaves.

