In the Kitchen: Steak Tacos

In the kitchen today, we welcomed Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Ginger Scallion Steak Tacos with Wasabi Crema. This recipe will serve 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 12 Soft Corn Tortilla Shells
- 1 lb Shaved Steak
- 1/2 cup Ginger, minced
- 1/2 cup Scallion, minced
- 1/2 cup Rice Vinegar
- 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
- 1 pinch Fish Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Hoisin Sauce
- 1/4 cup Sour Cream
- 1/8 cup Heavy Cream
- 2 Tablespoons Wasabi Powder
- 1 cup Red Cabbage, julienne
- 2 Tablespoons Sesame Seeds, black and white mixed
- As Needed Cilantro Leaves
Directions:
- Combine ginger, scallion, vinegar, soy, fish sauce, hoisin.
- Use half to mixture to marinate the steak.
- Combine sour cream, heavy cream and wasabi.
- Saute steak until done.
- Place chopped cabbage in tortilla, top with steaks, wasabi sour cream, sesame seeds, cilantro leaves.
