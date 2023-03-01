In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Steak Fries with Parmesan and Black Truffle.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Idaho Potato, 60 count
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 2 Tablespoons Truffle Butter
  • 2 Tablespoons Parmesan Cheese, grated
  • 1 Tablespoon Chopped Chives
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  2. Cut potatoes into steak fry sized wedges.
  3. Season with olive oil, salt and pepper.
  4. Roast for 25 minutes, add butter and cook for an additional 3.
  5. Remove and toss with parmesan and chives.

