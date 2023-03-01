In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Steak Fries with Parmesan and Black Truffle.
Ingredients:
- 2 Idaho Potato, 60 count
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 2 Tablespoons Truffle Butter
- 2 Tablespoons Parmesan Cheese, grated
- 1 Tablespoon Chopped Chives
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Cut potatoes into steak fry sized wedges.
- Season with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Roast for 25 minutes, add butter and cook for an additional 3.
- Remove and toss with parmesan and chives.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.