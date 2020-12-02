In the Kitchen: Steak Fries with Gorgonzola Cream & Applewood Bacon

In the kitchen today, we are joined by Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Steak Fries with Gorgonzola Cream & Applewood Bacon.

Ingredients:
  • 3 Idaho Potatoes, cut into large fries
  • 1 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1/4 cup Gorgonzola
  • 1/4 cup Applewood Bacon, diced and rendered
  • 1 pinch Kosger Salt
  • 2 Tablespoons Oil
  • Scallion Garnish, as needed (optional)
Directions:
  1. Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
  2. Toss potatoes with oil and salt.
  3. Place on a baking sheet and cook until browned and fork tender.
  4. In a sauce pot over medium – high heat bring cream to a boil then reduce to a simmer.
  5. Add gorgonzola and remove from heat.
  6. Top potatoes with cream, bacon and scallion.

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

