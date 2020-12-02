In the Kitchen: Steak Fries with Gorgonzola Cream & Applewood Bacon

In the kitchen today, we are joined by Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Steak Fries with Gorgonzola Cream & Applewood Bacon.
Ingredients:
- 3 Idaho Potatoes, cut into large fries
- 1 cup Heavy Cream
- 1/4 cup Gorgonzola
- 1/4 cup Applewood Bacon, diced and rendered
- 1 pinch Kosger Salt
- 2 Tablespoons Oil
- Scallion Garnish, as needed (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
- Toss potatoes with oil and salt.
- Place on a baking sheet and cook until browned and fork tender.
- In a sauce pot over medium – high heat bring cream to a boil then reduce to a simmer.
- Add gorgonzola and remove from heat.
- Top potatoes with cream, bacon and scallion.
