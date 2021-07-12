In the Kitchen: Steak Au Poivre

GoProvidence.com brings us Bob Burke from Pot au Feu making Steak Au Poivre.

Ingredients:
  • Sirloin or Ribeye Steak coated in crushed peppercorns
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces
  • 1/2 cup brandy
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
Directions:
  1. Sear steak until desired fineness is reached in cast iron pan over high heat.
  2. Remove steaks from pan. Add oil, butter and shallots, sautéed until translucent, add brandy and stir.
  3. Add cream and reduce over high heat until reduced by half.
  4. Serve hot over steaks.

