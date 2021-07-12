In the Kitchen: Steak Au Poivre

GoProvidence.com brings us Bob Burke from Pot au Feu making Steak Au Poivre.
Ingredients:
- Sirloin or Ribeye Steak coated in crushed peppercorns
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup finely chopped shallots
- 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces
- 1/2 cup brandy
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
Directions:
- Sear steak until desired fineness is reached in cast iron pan over high heat.
- Remove steaks from pan. Add oil, butter and shallots, sautéed until translucent, add brandy and stir.
- Add cream and reduce over high heat until reduced by half.
- Serve hot over steaks.
