In the Kitchen: Steak Au Poivre

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Although the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford is canceled for the second year in a row, the group is now organizing a similar event for next month.

Club Madeirense S.S. Sacramento, the promotors of the Madeiran feast, have announced a "Craft Beer and Food Truck Festa" for Saturday, Aug. 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Madeira Field.