In the Kitchen: Steak Au Poivre

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N is in the kitchen today showing us how to make Steak Au Poivre. This recipe should take 30 minutes and feeds 4.
Ingredients:
- 4ea. 14oz, New York Sirloin Steaks
- 1 cup Butchers Grind Black Pepper
- 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 2 Shallots, minced
- 1 cup Brandy Wine
- 1 cup Demi Glace
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
- 4 Tablespoons Black Truffle Butter
- Green Peppercorns (Optional and as needed)
- Micro Arugula (Optional and as needed)
Directions:
- In a small sauce pan over medium – high heat add olive oil and sauce shallots until translucent.
- Add brandy and reduce by half. Add demi and reduce by half. Add cream until sauce is golden brown.
- Season steaks with salt and press one side of the steak into the course ground peppercorns.
- Seared steaks in olive oil and cook to desired temperture. Serve with brandy shallot cream sauce, truffle butter and micro greens.
