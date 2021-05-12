In the Kitchen: Steak Au Poivre

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N is in the kitchen today showing us how to make Steak Au Poivre. This recipe should take 30 minutes and feeds 4.

Ingredients:
  • 4ea. 14oz, New York Sirloin Steaks
  • 1 cup Butchers Grind Black Pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 2 Shallots, minced
  • 1 cup Brandy Wine
  • 1 cup Demi Glace
  • 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
  • 4 Tablespoons Black Truffle Butter
  • Green Peppercorns (Optional and as needed)
  • Micro Arugula (Optional and as needed)
Directions:
  1. In a small sauce pan over medium – high heat add olive oil and sauce shallots until translucent.
  2. Add brandy and reduce by half. Add demi and reduce by half. Add cream until sauce is golden brown.
  3. Season steaks with salt and press one side of the steak into the course ground peppercorns.
  4. Seared steaks in olive oil and cook to desired temperture. Serve with brandy shallot cream sauce, truffle butter and micro greens.

