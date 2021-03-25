In the Kitchen: Springtime Lemon Curd Dessert with Swiss Meringue

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Maya Hayes from Weekapaug Inn, making their Springtime Lemon Curd Dessert with Swiss Meringue.

Ingredients for Lemon Curd:
  • 3 eggs
  • 3 yolks
  • 4oz. (1 stick) butter
  • 6oz (3/4 cup) lemon juice
  • 4.5oz (2/3 cup) sugar
Directions for Lemon Curd:
  1. Whisk your eggs, yolks, and ½ of your sugar together in a bowl.
  2. Bring the lemon juice, butter, and other ½ of your sugar to a boil.
  3. Slowly pour your lemon mixture into your eggs while whisking.
  4. Return the mixture to heat and whisk until it starts to thicken.
  5. Immediately take it off the heat and strain it through a sieve.
  6. Cool.
  7. Pour into a tart shell or even a decorative glass for a parfait
Ingredients for Swiss Meringue:
  • 3 egg whites
  • 6 oz (3/4 cup) sugar
Directions for Swiss Meringue:
  1. Whisk egg whites and sugar together in a metal boil over a double boiler.
  2. Continue to gently whisk until the eggs whites are warm to the touch and the sugar has melted.
  3. Whisk on a kitchen aid until the mixture becomes a stiff meringue.
  4. Put into a piping bag and decorate your lemon tart.

  1. Decorate the tart or the parfait with meringue, berries, and fresh flowers.
  2. Enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams