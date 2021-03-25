In the Kitchen: Springtime Lemon Curd Dessert with Swiss Meringue

In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Maya Hayes from Weekapaug Inn, making their Springtime Lemon Curd Dessert with Swiss Meringue.
Ingredients for Lemon Curd:
- 3 eggs
- 3 yolks
- 4oz. (1 stick) butter
- 6oz (3/4 cup) lemon juice
- 4.5oz (2/3 cup) sugar
Directions for Lemon Curd:
- Whisk your eggs, yolks, and ½ of your sugar together in a bowl.
- Bring the lemon juice, butter, and other ½ of your sugar to a boil.
- Slowly pour your lemon mixture into your eggs while whisking.
- Return the mixture to heat and whisk until it starts to thicken.
- Immediately take it off the heat and strain it through a sieve.
- Cool.
- Pour into a tart shell or even a decorative glass for a parfait
Ingredients for Swiss Meringue:
- 3 egg whites
- 6 oz (3/4 cup) sugar
Directions for Swiss Meringue:
- Whisk egg whites and sugar together in a metal boil over a double boiler.
- Continue to gently whisk until the eggs whites are warm to the touch and the sugar has melted.
- Whisk on a kitchen aid until the mixture becomes a stiff meringue.
- Put into a piping bag and decorate your lemon tart.
- Decorate the tart or the parfait with meringue, berries, and fresh flowers.
- Enjoy!
