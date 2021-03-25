In the Kitchen: Springtime Lemon Curd Dessert with Swiss Meringue

Today, our friends at Hope & Main bring us Saron Mechale, the founder of goTeff. goTeff is a new superfood brand that is a delicious on-the-go crisp made from the ancient Ethiopian super-grain, Teff.

Saron Mechale will show us how to use the goTeff to make a yogurt parfait with blueberry vanilla goTeff and a salad with chickpea garlic goTeff.