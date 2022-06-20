INGREDIENTS:
Pea Puree:
- Sage Brown Butter 1.5oz.
- Green Peas Blanched 6oz
- Ricotta cheese 1oz
Dish
- Sacchetti Pasta 9oz.
- Garlic .5oz
- Sugar Snap Peas Blanched 3oz
- Asparagus Blanched 3oz
- Green Peas Blanched 4oz
- Pea Puree 6oz
- Toasted Almonds Sliced 1oz
- Grated Pecorino Cheese 2oz
STEPS:
For Pea Puree:
Combine the blanched peas, sage brown butter, and ricotta in a blender. Blend on high until smooth. Use water to adjust consistency if needed. Season with Salt and Pepper.
For Pasta dish:
Heat Saute pan with olive oil and lightly toast the garlic. Add vegetables to the pan and cook until heated.
While this is going on drop the pasta into salted boiling water approx. 8 minutes to al dente.
Add the pea puree to the vegetable pan and toss to combine.
Drain the pasta and add to the pan tossing well to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper.
Plate in two bowls. Garnish each with toasted almonds and grated pecorino.
RESTAURANT INFORMATION
Sarto 86 Dorrance Street Providence RI, 02903.
401-270-0790
Sartoprovidence.com
Wednesday-Sunday 4pm-10pm
