In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a spring pasta salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Orecchiette Pasta, cooked in salted water
  • 1 bunch Chives
  • 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Olive Oil
  • 1/8 cup Honey
  • 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 cup Fresh Peas
  • 1 cup Prosciutto, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Feta Cheese, crumbled
  • 1 Lemon

Directions:

  1. In a food processor blend chives, vinegar, oil, honey, mayo and salt.
  2. Toss with pasta, peas, prosciutto.
  3. Top with fresh lemon juice and feta cheese.

