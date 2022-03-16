In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a spring pasta salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Orecchiette Pasta, cooked in salted water
- 1 bunch Chives
- 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
- 1/2 cup Olive Oil
- 1/8 cup Honey
- 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
- 1 cup Fresh Peas
- 1 cup Prosciutto, chopped
- 1/2 cup Feta Cheese, crumbled
- 1 Lemon
Directions:
- In a food processor blend chives, vinegar, oil, honey, mayo and salt.
- Toss with pasta, peas, prosciutto.
- Top with fresh lemon juice and feta cheese.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.