In the kitchen today, we welcome Kathleen Bellicchi from Bellicchi’s Best Biscotti, making a Spring Greens Salad with Biscotti Croutons. She also made a Dandelion Greens Salad.
Ingredients and Directions for Spring Green Salad:
- 1 head buttery lettuce
- 1 small head Romaine
- 2 cups Snap Peas – steam 2 mins – spread on plate and place in refrigerate to cool
- 10 stalk asparagus – stem 2 mins – spread out on plate and refrigerate to cool
- 1/6 of a fennel bulb – shaved in thin slices
- Lemon Zest
- 2 Bellicchi’s Classic Almond Biscotti – per person
- Rub salad bowl/platter w/ garlic. Tear lettuce in large bite size pieces and strew into bowl. Lightly dress w/ dressing. Strew cooled asparagus, peas, and fennel over dressed lettuce.
- Sprinkle dressing over vegetables. Zest lemon over salad. Sprinkle with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Serve soon after composing.
- Options: Serve with tiny cubed Feta Cheese or Parmesan curls
Ingredients and Directions for Dressing:
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup/honey
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher – salt or to taste
- 2/3 cup light oil – olive / canola
- Wedge of Soft ripe cheese (Fromage Daphinoise / St Nuage / Camembert)
- Combine all ingredients except oil and whisk to emulsify or place in a jar w/ lid and shake vigorously.
- Add oil in 3 batches and whisk or shake vigorously to emulsify.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.