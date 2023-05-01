In the kitchen today, we welcome Kathleen Bellicchi from Bellicchi’s Best Biscotti, making a Spring Greens Salad with Biscotti Croutons. She also made a Dandelion Greens Salad.

Ingredients and Directions for Spring Green Salad:

  • 1 head buttery lettuce
  • 1 small head Romaine
  • 2 cups Snap Peas – steam 2 mins – spread on plate and place in refrigerate to cool
  • 10 stalk asparagus – stem 2 mins – spread out on plate and refrigerate to cool
  • 1/6 of a fennel bulb – shaved in thin slices
  • Lemon Zest
  • 2 Bellicchi’s Classic Almond Biscotti – per person
  1. Rub salad bowl/platter w/ garlic. Tear lettuce in large bite size pieces and strew into bowl. Lightly dress w/ dressing. Strew cooled asparagus, peas, and fennel over dressed lettuce.
  2. Sprinkle dressing over vegetables. Zest lemon over salad. Sprinkle with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Serve soon after composing.
  3. Options: Serve with tiny cubed Feta Cheese or Parmesan curls

Ingredients and Directions for Dressing:

  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup/honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher – salt or to taste
  • 2/3 cup light oil – olive / canola
  • Wedge of Soft ripe cheese (Fromage Daphinoise / St Nuage / Camembert)
  1. Combine all ingredients except oil and whisk to emulsify or place in a jar w/ lid and shake vigorously.
  2. Add oil in 3 batches and whisk or shake vigorously to emulsify.

