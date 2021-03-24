In the Kitchen: Spring Gnocchi Primavera with Lemon & Ricotta

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here today making Spring Gnocchi Primavera with Lemon & Ricotta.

Ingredients:
  • 1lb Gnocchi, cooked in salted water
  • 1 Shallot, minced
  • 2ea. Garlic, sliced
  • 1/2 bunch Asparagus, chopped
  • 4oz. Radishes, quartered and roasted
  • 1/2 bunch Dill, rough chopped
  • 1/2 cup White Wine
  • 1/4 cup Chicken Broth
  • 1 Tablespoon Butter, unsalted
  • 2oz. Ricotta Cheese
  • 1 Lemon Zested
  • 1 teaspoon Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Grated Parmesan
Directions:
  1. In a saute pan, add olive oil and saute shallots and garlic.
  2. Add wine and reduce by half.
  3. Add stock and reduce by half again.
  4. Add butter to thicken.
  5. Fold in cooked gnocchi, asparagus, roasted radish and dill.
  6. Place in a bowl and top with ricotta, lemon zest and parmesan.

