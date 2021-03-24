In the Kitchen: Spring Gnocchi Primavera with Lemon & Ricotta

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here today making Spring Gnocchi Primavera with Lemon & Ricotta.
Ingredients:
- 1lb Gnocchi, cooked in salted water
- 1 Shallot, minced
- 2ea. Garlic, sliced
- 1/2 bunch Asparagus, chopped
- 4oz. Radishes, quartered and roasted
- 1/2 bunch Dill, rough chopped
- 1/2 cup White Wine
- 1/4 cup Chicken Broth
- 1 Tablespoon Butter, unsalted
- 2oz. Ricotta Cheese
- 1 Lemon Zested
- 1 teaspoon Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Grated Parmesan
Directions:
- In a saute pan, add olive oil and saute shallots and garlic.
- Add wine and reduce by half.
- Add stock and reduce by half again.
- Add butter to thicken.
- Fold in cooked gnocchi, asparagus, roasted radish and dill.
- Place in a bowl and top with ricotta, lemon zest and parmesan.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.