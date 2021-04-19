In the Kitchen: Spring Asparagus with Sauce Hollandaise

GoProvidence.com brings us Bob Burke, owner of Pot au Feu. Today in the kitchen, he is making Spring Asparagus with Sauce Hollandaise.

Ingredients:
  • Asparagus
  • ¼ lemon, juiced, or to taste 
  • 1 pinch salt 
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • ¼ cup salted butter, melted
  • 2 egg yolks 
Directions:
  1. Select asparagus thick stem or thin according to taste. If thick peel outer skin on lower half of stalk and snap off tough bottom portion of stalk.
  2. Place in covered pot of well salted boiling water and steam until tender – about 10-12 minutes depending on thickness. Do nothing overcook.
  3. Remove and keep warm.
Directions for Sauce Hollandaise:
  1. Beat egg yolks, lemon juice, salt, and cayenne pepper together in a double boiler bowl over simmering water until smooth.
  2. Slowly stream melted butter into the egg yolk mixture while whisking to incorporate.  Do not over heat as eggs will scramble.
  3. Plate asparagus and ladle sauce over asparagus – serve immediately.

