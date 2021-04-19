In the Kitchen: Spring Asparagus with Sauce Hollandaise

GoProvidence.com brings us Bob Burke, owner of Pot au Feu. Today in the kitchen, he is making Spring Asparagus with Sauce Hollandaise.
Ingredients:
- Asparagus
- ¼ lemon, juiced, or to taste
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- ¼ cup salted butter, melted
- 2 egg yolks
Directions:
- Select asparagus thick stem or thin according to taste. If thick peel outer skin on lower half of stalk and snap off tough bottom portion of stalk.
- Place in covered pot of well salted boiling water and steam until tender – about 10-12 minutes depending on thickness. Do nothing overcook.
- Remove and keep warm.
Directions for Sauce Hollandaise:
- Beat egg yolks, lemon juice, salt, and cayenne pepper together in a double boiler bowl over simmering water until smooth.
- Slowly stream melted butter into the egg yolk mixture while whisking to incorporate. Do not over heat as eggs will scramble.
- Plate asparagus and ladle sauce over asparagus – serve immediately.
