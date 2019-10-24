In the Kitchen: Split Pea and Ham Soup

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Jay Bourassa from Eleven 49 making Split Pea and Ham Soup.
Ingredients:
- unsalted butter
- chopped onion
- diced carrot (1/4-inch dice)
- diced celery (1/4-inch dice)
- kosher salt
- freshly-ground black pepper
- garlic- minced
- dried split peas , rinsed and sorted
- ham bone
- herbs (bay leaf/thyme)
- chicken stock
- diced ham
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.