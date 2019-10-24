In the Kitchen: Split Pea and Ham Soup

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Jay Bourassa from Eleven 49 making Split Pea and Ham Soup.

Ingredients:

unsalted butter

chopped onion

diced carrot (1/4-inch dice)

diced celery (1/4-inch dice)

kosher salt

freshly-ground black pepper

garlic- minced

dried split peas , rinsed and sorted

ham bone

herbs (bay leaf/thyme)

chicken stock

diced ham

