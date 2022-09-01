In the kitchen today we welcome back Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems, making a great option for school lunches…Spinach, Ham, and Cheese Waffles with Honey Mustard Dip. They are easy to make, can be eaten at room temperature and you can even freeze them for later. This recipe makes 4-5 waffles.

Ingredients for Waffles:

4 cup loosely packed baby spinach roughly chopped

4 slices ham, diced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornmeal (corn flour)

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp kosher salt

1 to 1 1/4 cup milk

4 tbsp melted butter

non-stick spray

Directions for Waffles:

Preheat the waffle iron to to medium-dark setting. In a large mixing bowl, combine spinach, deli ham slices, and cheddar cheese. Add the flours, baking powder, garlic powder, and salt. Toss together to coat. Pour in milk and melted butter and combine. The batter will be on the thick side. Add more milk if needed, but you won’t be pouring this like regular waffles.. Spray the hot waffle iron with non-stick spray. Put about ½ cup of the waffle batter on the hot waffle iron and close the lid- but adjust this to fit your waffle iron! Cook until golden and crisp. (Waffle irons vary in cooking time, so adjust the time or setting accordingly.) Gently take the waffle out of the iron and place on a wire rack to cook. Stir together the ingredients for honey mustard sauce until smooth. Freeze for later. Or keep in the fridge. Serve hot, cold, or at room temperature. They taste great with sour cream, syrup, honey mustard, or just buttered!

Ingredients and Directions for the Honey Mustard Sauce:

3 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 Tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

1-2 Tablespoons mayo, to taste

Mix all ingredients together to make the sauce.