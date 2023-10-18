In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Spinach and Artichoke Cheesy Bread.
Ingredients:
- 1,15oz. can Artichokes, drained, chopped
- 1cup Spinach, drained, chopped
- 1/2 Red onion, medium dice
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon Thyme, chopped
- 2 cups Heavy Cream
- 1/4 stick Butter
- 2 Tablespoons Flour
- 1/2 cup Parmesan, grated
- 1/2 cup Gruyere, shredded
- 1/4 cup Mozzarella, shredded
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Garlic Granules
- 1 loaf Durum Bread
Directions:
- Sauté onions and garlic in butter.
- Add and flour, stir until dissolved.
- Add cream and bring to a boil.
- Add artichokes, spinach salt, garlic granules, gruyere and parmesan. Slightly cool.
- Cut durum in half from top to bottom and spread mix on bread.
- Top with mozzarella and bake until browned and toasted.
