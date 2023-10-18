In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Spinach and Artichoke Cheesy Bread.

Ingredients:

  • 1,15oz. can Artichokes, drained, chopped
  • 1cup Spinach, drained, chopped
  • 1/2 Red onion, medium dice
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Thyme, chopped
  • 2 cups Heavy Cream
  • 1/4 stick Butter
  • 2 Tablespoons Flour
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan, grated
  • 1/2 cup Gruyere, shredded
  • 1/4 cup Mozzarella, shredded
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Garlic Granules
  • 1 loaf Durum Bread

Directions:

  1. Sauté onions and garlic in butter.
  2. Add and flour, stir until dissolved.
  3. Add cream and bring to a boil.
  4. Add artichokes, spinach salt, garlic granules, gruyere and parmesan. Slightly cool.
  5. Cut durum in half from top to bottom and spread mix on bread.
  6. Top with mozzarella and bake until browned and toasted.

