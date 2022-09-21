Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us to make “Spicy Turkey, Squash and Tomato Stew.
Spicy Turkey, Squash & Tomato Stew
Recipe Time: 45 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
1# Turkey Meatballs, small
1/2 ea. Onion, small dice
3 cloves Garlic, minced
1/2 each. Butternut Squash, no skin, no seeds, medium dice
3ea. Red Tomatoes, diced
1ea. Yellow Tomato, diced
2 cup Chicken Broth
1/4 cup Tomato Paste
3 Tablespoons Crushed Chipotle Peppers
2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
1 Tablespoon Smoked Paprika
1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
1 pinch Black Pepper
3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
2 Tablespoons Chopped Herbs (parsley, thyme, oregano)
Directions:
In a sauce pan add olive oil and sauce onions and garlic. Add butternut squash and tomatoes
and lightly brown. Add broth, tomato paste, chipotles, brown sugar, paprika, salt pepper and
meatballs. Simmer until all ingredients are cooked through. Add chopped herbs and serve with
crusty bread.