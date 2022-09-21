Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us to make “Spicy Turkey, Squash and Tomato Stew.

Spicy Turkey, Squash & Tomato Stew



Recipe Time: 45 minutes



Serves: 4 – 6



Ingredients:

1# Turkey Meatballs, small

1/2 ea. Onion, small dice

3 cloves Garlic, minced

1/2 each. Butternut Squash, no skin, no seeds, medium dice

3ea. Red Tomatoes, diced

1ea. Yellow Tomato, diced

2 cup Chicken Broth

1/4 cup Tomato Paste

3 Tablespoons Crushed Chipotle Peppers

2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Smoked Paprika

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

3 Tablespoons Olive Oil

2 Tablespoons Chopped Herbs (parsley, thyme, oregano)



Directions:

In a sauce pan add olive oil and sauce onions and garlic. Add butternut squash and tomatoes

and lightly brown. Add broth, tomato paste, chipotles, brown sugar, paprika, salt pepper and

meatballs. Simmer until all ingredients are cooked through. Add chopped herbs and serve with

crusty bread.