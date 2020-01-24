Live Now
In the Kitchen: Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and Co-Owner Becca Brady of Hometown Cafe and Poke Bar making their Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl. It is a fresh bowl of rice, cooked shrimp, veggies and their special Sriracha Aoili!

Ingredients for the Bowl:
  • 3 cups of cooked white or brown sushi rice
  • 2 cups sm/med sized shrimp
  • 2 oz edamame
  • 2 oz sweet onion
  • 1/4 tsp sesame seed
  • 1 oz scallions
  • Optional: 1/2 tbs masago and/or avocado
Ingredients for the Sauce:
  • 1 cup mayo
  • 4 tbs Sriracha
  • 4 tbs lemon juice
Directions:
  1. Cook 1.5 cups sushi rice. This will yield approx. 3 cups cooked.
  2. Devein and shell shrimp.
  3. Steam shrimp until pink.
  4. Allow shrimp to cool.
  5. In a bowl, combine mayo, Sriracha, and lemon juice.
  6. Whisk until smooth.
  7. Add shrimp, edamame, and onion into sauce until well-coated.
  8. Place cooked rice in bowls and top with sauced shrimp mixture.
  9. Garnish with sesame seeds, scallion, masago, and avocado.

