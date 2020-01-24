In the Kitchen: Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and Co-Owner Becca Brady of Hometown Cafe and Poke Bar making their Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl. It is a fresh bowl of rice, cooked shrimp, veggies and their special Sriracha Aoili!

Ingredients for the Bowl:

3 cups of cooked white or brown sushi rice

2 cups sm/med sized shrimp

2 oz edamame

2 oz sweet onion

1/4 tsp sesame seed

1 oz scallions

Optional: 1/2 tbs masago and/or avocado

Ingredients for the Sauce:

1 cup mayo

4 tbs Sriracha

4 tbs lemon juice

Directions:

Cook 1.5 cups sushi rice. This will yield approx. 3 cups cooked. Devein and shell shrimp. Steam shrimp until pink. Allow shrimp to cool. In a bowl, combine mayo, Sriracha, and lemon juice. Whisk until smooth. Add shrimp, edamame, and onion into sauce until well-coated. Place cooked rice in bowls and top with sauced shrimp mixture. Garnish with sesame seeds, scallion, masago, and avocado.

