In the Kitchen: Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and Co-Owner Becca Brady of Hometown Cafe and Poke Bar making their Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl. It is a fresh bowl of rice, cooked shrimp, veggies and their special Sriracha Aoili!
Ingredients for the Bowl:
- 3 cups of cooked white or brown sushi rice
- 2 cups sm/med sized shrimp
- 2 oz edamame
- 2 oz sweet onion
- 1/4 tsp sesame seed
- 1 oz scallions
- Optional: 1/2 tbs masago and/or avocado
Ingredients for the Sauce:
- 1 cup mayo
- 4 tbs Sriracha
- 4 tbs lemon juice
Directions:
- Cook 1.5 cups sushi rice. This will yield approx. 3 cups cooked.
- Devein and shell shrimp.
- Steam shrimp until pink.
- Allow shrimp to cool.
- In a bowl, combine mayo, Sriracha, and lemon juice.
- Whisk until smooth.
- Add shrimp, edamame, and onion into sauce until well-coated.
- Place cooked rice in bowls and top with sauced shrimp mixture.
- Garnish with sesame seeds, scallion, masago, and avocado.
