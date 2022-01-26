In the Kitchen: Spicy Pork & Noodle Soup

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the kitchen this morning making Spicy Pork & Noodle Soup. This recipe takes about 30 minutes and serves 6-8.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Ground Pork
- 1/2 lb Noodles, cooked, chopped
- 2 Tablespoon Chopped Ginger
- 2 Tablespoon Chopped Scallion
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic
- 2 Tablespoon Sesame Oil
- 2 Heads Baby Bok Choy
- 1 Carrot, peeled, sliced
- 8 Shiitake Mushrooms, stems removed, sliced
- 1 Red Pepper, diced
- 1 Jalapeno Pepper, sliced
- 2 cups Chicken Broth
- 1/4 cup Light Soy Sauce
- 2 Tablespoon Crushed Chilies
- 1 Tablespoon Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
- 1 pinch Sesame Seeds
- 1 small bunch Cilantro, chop
Directions:
- In a soup pot over medium heat add sesame oil, ginger, garlic, scallion and sauté until soft.
- Add pork and sauce until cooked through.
- Remove from pan, add vegetables and sauté until done, remove from pan.
- Add broth, soy, sugar, chilies, and vinegar. Bring to a boil.
- Add back all ingredients, season with salt, add sesame seeds and cilantro.
- Serve hot.
