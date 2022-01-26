In the Kitchen: Spicy Pork & Noodle Soup

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the kitchen this morning making Spicy Pork & Noodle Soup. This recipe takes about 30 minutes and serves 6-8.

Ingredients:
  • 2 lbs Ground Pork
  • 1/2 lb Noodles, cooked, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoon Chopped Ginger
  • 2 Tablespoon Chopped Scallion
  • 1 Tablespoon Garlic
  • 2 Tablespoon Sesame Oil
  • 2 Heads Baby Bok Choy
  • 1 Carrot, peeled, sliced
  • 8 Shiitake Mushrooms, stems removed, sliced
  • 1 Red Pepper, diced
  • 1 Jalapeno Pepper, sliced
  • 2 cups Chicken Broth
  • 1/4 cup Light Soy Sauce
  • 2 Tablespoon Crushed Chilies
  • 1 Tablespoon Sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
  • 1 pinch Sesame Seeds
  • 1 small bunch Cilantro, chop
Directions:
  1. In a soup pot over medium heat add sesame oil, ginger, garlic, scallion and sauté until soft.
  2. Add pork and sauce until cooked through.
  3. Remove from pan, add vegetables and sauté until done, remove from pan.
  4. Add broth, soy, sugar, chilies, and vinegar. Bring to a boil.
  5. Add back all ingredients, season with salt, add sesame seeds and cilantro.
  6. Serve hot.

