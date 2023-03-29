In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue In making Spicy Miso Brussels Sprouts.

Ingredients

  • 1 Brussels Sprouts, cut in half, roasted
  • 1/4 cup Miso Paste
  • 1/4 cup Honey
  • 1/8 cup Soy
  • 1/8 cup Canola Oi
  • 2 Tablespoons Sambul1
  • Tablespoon Sesame Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Ginger, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Scallion, sliced
  • 1 Lime

Instructions

  1. In a sauce pan add oil and saute ginger, garlic and scallion.
  2. Add all other ingredients.
  3. Mixed with roasted sprouts, top with mint, peanuts and lime

