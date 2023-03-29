In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue In making Spicy Miso Brussels Sprouts.
Ingredients
- 1 Brussels Sprouts, cut in half, roasted
- 1/4 cup Miso Paste
- 1/4 cup Honey
- 1/8 cup Soy
- 1/8 cup Canola Oi
- 2 Tablespoons Sambul1
- Tablespoon Sesame Oil
- 1 teaspoon Ginger, minced
- 1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon Scallion, sliced
- 1 Lime
Instructions
- In a sauce pan add oil and saute ginger, garlic and scallion.
- Add all other ingredients.
- Mixed with roasted sprouts, top with mint, peanuts and lime
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.