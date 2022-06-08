This morning in the kitchen, we were joined by Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Spicy Lobster Scampi.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Lobster Meat
  • 1 lb Spaghetti, cooked
  • 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1/4 bulb Fennel, shaved
  • 6 cloves Garlic
  • 2 Shallots
  • 2 Tablespoons Chili Crisp
  • 1 cup White Wine
  • 2 Lemons, juiced
  • 1/4 lb Butter, unsalted
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 small bunch Parsley, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. In a small sauce pan over medium heat add olive oil and sauce tomatoes, fennel, garlic and shallots and sauce until soft.
  2. Add white wine and reduce by half.
  3. Add lemon juice and butter, stir until melted.
  4. Add chili crisp, lobster and parsley.
  5. Top pasta with scampi.

