This morning in the kitchen, we were joined by Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Spicy Lobster Scampi.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Lobster Meat
- 1 lb Spaghetti, cooked
- 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
- 1/4 bulb Fennel, shaved
- 6 cloves Garlic
- 2 Shallots
- 2 Tablespoons Chili Crisp
- 1 cup White Wine
- 2 Lemons, juiced
- 1/4 lb Butter, unsalted
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 small bunch Parsley, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions:
- In a small sauce pan over medium heat add olive oil and sauce tomatoes, fennel, garlic and shallots and sauce until soft.
- Add white wine and reduce by half.
- Add lemon juice and butter, stir until melted.
- Add chili crisp, lobster and parsley.
- Top pasta with scampi.
